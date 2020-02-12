“The Flower Whisperer” can help you preserve your special occasion flowers

The Hazelwood resident created a product line to preserve fresh cut flowers and bring dried flowers back to life. The company is called The Floral Preservation Co.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A local woman has come up with a unique way to preserve flowers, and she developed a kit so anyone can try it.

People call Teresa Rinne The Flower Whisperer, and she wants to share her secrets with you. The Hazelwood resident created a product line to preserve fresh cut flowers and bring dried flowers back to life. The company is called The Floral Preservation Co.

Her YouTube channel walks you through every step.

“We get them for milestones in our life. I can’t say every flower you get you want to take the time to preserve, but you have your wedding flowers; I think the most sought out preserving for me have been funeral flowers,” said Rinne.

Her product line includes a DIY Flower Drying Kit, a diffuser to speed up the drying process and a floral album.

Not only can you save them in an album, but you can turn them into artwork.

The process involves microwaving the flowers and sealing with a spray. The preserved flowers retain more of their colors than they would just pressing them in a book.

Using the very same kit, you can also bring flowers back to life.

For more information, visit floralpreservationco.com.