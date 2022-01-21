'The Prom' musical makes St. Louis debut January 25th

The musical's producing team has deep ties to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — It's a musical comedy you don't want to miss. Critics rave about “The Prom,” which is coming to St. Louis for two weeks.

Jack Lane, Executive Producer of Stages St. Louis and a Lead Producer on “The Prom” Broadway National Tour, said, “It is truly a feel good musical. It is a classical musical comedy. It is two stories in one. It is a story about some jaded, narcissistic actors in New York who had a flopped Broadway show. They said, ‘Let's find a cause, let's do some good.’ It's really for their egos they are doing this.”

Enter the second storyline. The actors find a cause to get behind in Indiana.

Jack said, “There's a sweet high school girl, who is a lesbian, who wants to take their girlfriend to the prom. High school says, ‘No.’ And the prom is canceled. So New York goes, ‘Let's teach them how to be good people.’ So there's this big clash of Indiana and New York but it's resolved through listening and tolerance and love.”

You can count on laughing as the stories unfold along with dancing along to great songs.

“2018, opened on Broadway, ran for a year. Nominated for 7 Tony's. Almost won for Best Musical, I know we did. But we did win for Best Musical Drama Desk,” Jack said.

The St. Louis ties to this popular musical run deep.

“I first saw the show at the Alliance Theater in Atlanta and became a Co-Producer. I started raising so much money, almost all out of St. Louis, so I became a Lead Producer. Which is very different from a Co-Producer. The love for this show is very deep for me. I was able to sell my good investment family in St. Louis ‘The Prom’ because I'd been producing on Broadway for 10 years. Many people like the Fox Theatricals, Mary Strauss, Don and Nancy Ross, Ken and Nancy Kranzberg are part of this journey with me. It feels like a returning home or something. The child is coming home,” Jack said.

The Prom runs January 25 through February 6 at The Fabulous Fox Theatre.

You can receive $20 off with the promo code "LANE". Just visit metrotix.com and enter the code.