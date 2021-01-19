2 St. Louis women produce ‘80s virtual music festival happening January 30

If you’re totally obsessed with the ‘80s, mark your calendars for Saturday, January 30, 2021.

ST. LOUIS — Big names like Bret Michaels, Sebastian Bach and Kenny Loggins are about to transport you back to the decade that rocked.

You will hear from those music icons and more during the ‘80s Radical Sabbatical Virtual Festival on January 30.

The event was created by two St. Louis women - Claire Young and Caroline Connelly. They are the owners of Clocktower Experiences, which produces large scale events. Like so many, the rug was pulled out from under them when the pandemic hit.

“We were set on March 1 for our best year at about 300% and by April 1, had lost all of our business,” said Young.

They decided to produce something to get themselves and others in the music industry back to work. They are big ‘80s fans, so this event just made sense.

The Radical Sabbatical is an 8-hour virtual music and interactive experience featuring A-list performances and creative ‘80s-themed segments, such as ‘80s aerobics and a cooking demo with Claudia Wells – an actress from Back to the Future.

Tickets for ‘80s Radical Sabbatical Virtual Festival are available now at 80sradsab.com and are $99.80 per household for an all-day pass that includes access to all concerts and activities.