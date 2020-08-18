City Foundry event celebrates Black-owned businesses

The “Time for Change” event will feature local food and retail vendors

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL is hosting an event to celebrate Black-owned businesses next weekend.

The “Time for Change” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 30. It will feature local food and retail vendors.

In partnership with Taste of Black STL, food will be available from several black-owned restaurants in the St. Louis area.

The event will be take place outside, with social distancing protocols, and food will be pick-up only. To ensure social distancing, guests will need to buy a ticket for an hour time slot, according to City Foundry’s Instagram. Guests will also be required to wear masks.

Guests will enter through the parking garage on Forest Park Parkway. City Foundry said guests will be able to purchase items and food to-go during their designated time slot.

Tickets will be $5 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Forward Through Ferguson and Action St. Louis.

At the event, an initiative called "She Votes" will also be launched. The initiative encourages voter registration and amplifies "women's voices at the polls."