Ghost tours return at Fabulous Fox Theatre next month

ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox Theatre announced the return of its popular ghost tours during the month of October.

The tours include both Fox Theatre history and ghost stories from the Paranormal Society following their investigation and analysis of the theatre’s “hot spots” of paranormal activity.

“We are pleased to open the theatre for Ghost Tours as an avenue for Fox guests to visit us safely as we wait out the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John O’Brien, Fox programming director. “Working with the city of St. Louis, we have come up with a version of our tour that satisfies all of the COVID-19 safety requirements while giving our guests as much of the past ghost tour experience as we can. Understandably, some elements will need to be left out and we hope to bring those back next year.”

COVID-19 safety protocols:

Tours will be limited to 15 people

Tours will cover three levels of the auditorium and stage, but will not include the narrow underground tunnels

Tours will move in one direction and not cross paths with other tour groups

Participants will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Each tour will be accompanied by a Fox tour guide and a monitor to assure adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the tour

Tickets for the ghost tours are $40 each and include parking.

Season ticket holders and Fox Club members will receive priority purchase opportunities by email this week. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. Tarot card readings will be available for an additional charge. Food and drink services will not be available during the tours.

