Hidden Valley opening date delayed due to 'unseasonably warm weather'

EUREKA, Mo. — The opening date for Hidden Valley Ski Resort has been delayed due to “unseasonably warm weather,” the resort announced on Tuesday.

“Our opening date is currently TBD due to the unseasonably warm weather but we were able to get the guns on last night!” the resort shared on Facebook.

The resort said its snow makers are utilizing every “cold weather moment” to make snow. It doesn’t have an official opening date for skiing, snowboarding or snow tubing but urged people to “stay tuned” to the resort’s website and social media pages for updates.

The resort was originally planning to open on Dec. 18.

Click here for information on opening, rental equipment, snow tubing, lodging and more. The resort’s office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.