ST. LOUIS — Want to show your Facebook friends how much you bleed blue? With just a couple clicks, you can show off your Blues fandom.

5 On Your Side has created a "LET'S GO BLUES!" frame for your Facebook profile photo.

Simply click the link here to be directed to the frame.

You also can follow these step-by-step instructions inside the Facebook app:

Go to your profile and tap your profile photo Select 'Add frame' Scroll down to 'Frames from pages you like' Select the frame by KSDK News You'll see a preview of the frame and adjust how long you'd like it up Cheer on the Blues!

We want to see how you're rooting for the Blues. Share your fan photos on 5 On Your Side's Facebook page... and Let's Go Blues!

Top Blues stories people are reading right now:

Top Blues video people are watching right now: