BOSTON — There is no doubt how excited St. Louis is for the Blues to play in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 49 years.

But it’s especially bittersweet for John Kelly.

The Blues’ play-by-play announcer has never called a Stanley Cup Final game. That will change Monday night.

Blues fans normally hear Kelly on FOX Sports Midwest, but since NBC has the exclusive coverage rights to the Stanley Cup Final, St. Louisans wouldn’t normally hear the familiar voice on their TV.

That’s where Blues’ radio broadcaster Chris Kerber comes into play.

According to NHL.com and the St. Louis Blues, Kerber insisted on having Kelly join him in the KMOX 1120 AM broadcast booth. He’ll call the second period of each game throughout the Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s another reason to get goosebumps while listening to Kelly call the Blues as they take on the Bruins.

The last time the Blues were playing for the Stanley Cup, it was Kelly’s father—legendary Blues broadcaster Dan Kelly—who called the famous goal by Boston’s Bobby Orr as he flew through the air. The goal secured the Stanley Cup for the Bruins.

Now, John Kelly will get a chance to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Let’s just hope the outcome is a little different this time around.

