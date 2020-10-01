TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — We have all seen the television show Cheers. In the theme song, there’s a lyric, ‘where everybody knows your name,’ that is the story of The Country Club restaurant in Town and Country.

I saw one of the customers walking out the other day and he said to the owner, John Cain, “I will see you tomorrow John.”

However, unlike that television bar Cheers, The Country Club, has spectacular food. I have been hearing for years about their burger. I tried it. It lived up to the hype. The chicken wings are insane. The steak sandwich is memorable. Whatever you do, make sure you order the homemade doughnuts at the end of your meal. I mean you can’t stop eating them.

So please don’t be confused by the exterior. It may have a bar feel to it. It’s a restaurant with off the charts food. John Cain is a perfectionist. He wanted to make it great and he absolutely succeeded.

