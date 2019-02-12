ST. LOUIS — For this week’s ‘Frank’s Food Picks,’ I stopped by Mango.

So, I have always found the best way to find restaurants for our ‘food picks’ segments is to ask people in the profession. I love the emails, I love the thoughts from friends but when chefs tell me about a great place, I know I should be checking it out.

That is why Mango was our pick this week. At least 3 people in the industry have said their Peruvian food is so authentic and so tasty. I would not think that Peruvian would be my first choice. I haven’t had it enough. One trip to Mango and I could be an addict. Let me put it this way, if you sample the Lomo Saltado, you will fall in love too.

Mango is located at 1001 Washington Avenue in St. Louis

Frank’s Food Picks

