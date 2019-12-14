ST. LOUIS — Ok, we all have our favorite pizza places in St. Louis.

I have always been partial to Faraci’s Pizza. It’s all homemade and just sensational. The red sauce, oh my goodness, I have to smoke a cigarette after eating a sausage slice.

But there is a place on South Grand Boulevard that is pretty special too. It’s called Pizza Head.

Weird name, not real big and it has a sub-culture feel to it. The pie is great. Owner Scott Sandler is passionate about the product. It’s vegan. It’s fresh. It’s unique.

Location: 3196 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday: noon-9 p.m.

