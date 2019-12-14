ST. LOUIS — Ok, we all have our favorite pizza places in St. Louis.
I have always been partial to Faraci’s Pizza. It’s all homemade and just sensational. The red sauce, oh my goodness, I have to smoke a cigarette after eating a sausage slice.
But there is a place on South Grand Boulevard that is pretty special too. It’s called Pizza Head.
Weird name, not real big and it has a sub-culture feel to it. The pie is great. Owner Scott Sandler is passionate about the product. It’s vegan. It’s fresh. It’s unique.
Location: 3196 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis
Hours:
- Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-9 p.m.
MORE FOOD PICKS
RELATED: Frank's Food Pick's | Try this Italian spot in the Metro East
RELATED: Frank’s Food Picks | Knockout BBQ truly is a knockout
RELATED: Frank’s Food Picks | ‘There can’t be a better sandwich in St. Louis’
RELATED: Frank’s Food Picks | You can count on hot weather, great baseball and incredible Italian food in St. Louis
RELATED: Frank's Food Picks | This south city burger bar is a winner
RELATED: Frank’s Food Picks | This Clayton restaurant puts an Italian twist on soul food