New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County

BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin.

The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.

The new Ballwin location will open on Monday, Feb. 13.

Mike Heuston, the regional manager at Marco's Pizza, released a statement expressing his excitement to join the St. Louis County area, saying, "We are more than happy to be joining the Ballwin community, and we know the residents here will love Marco’s Pizza. We look forward to sharing our authentically crafted Italian cuisine with pizza lovers and foodies alike."

Marco's Pizza was founded in 1978 in Oregon, Ohio by Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco, according to the pizza chain's website. Marco's touts itself as the only national pizza brand founded by a native Italian.

"Our founder, Pat Giammarco’s vision wasn’t just to serve pizza, it was to serve quality pizza—and have people keep coming back for more," the website said. "It worked! What was one store in the Toledo area is now over 1,100 stores across 33 states with locations in Puerto Rico and the Bahamas."

