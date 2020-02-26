ST. LOUIS - Cinnamon Roll Smoothie Mix up this tasty smoothie for a quick and filling breakfast that everyone in your family will enjoy! Serves 2 Ingredients: 1 cup low-fat milk, lactose free1/2 cup yogurt, lactose free1/4 cup old fashioned oats½ Tablespoon brown sugar1/4 teaspoon cinnamon1 frozen banana (or fresh banana, but add in 3-4 ice cubes) Directions: Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.