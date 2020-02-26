ST. LOUIS — Makes about 20 crisps

Ingredients

  • 1 block of sharp cheddar cheese
  • Parchment paper

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees
  • Cut the block of cheese into small squares, about ½ inch by ½ inch.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment and arrange the squares with plenty of room in between. You will probably need to do several batches
  • Bake for 25 minutes until cheese is browned and bubbly.
  • Remove and allow to cook and harden before serving

More Recipes From Show Me St. Louis
Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Roll Smoothie
ST. LOUIS - Cinnamon Roll Smoothie Mix up this tasty smoothie for a quick and filling breakfast that everyone in your family will enjoy! Serves 2 Ingredients: 1 cup low-fat milk, lactose free1/2 cup yogurt, lactose free1/4 cup old fashioned oats½ Tablespoon brown sugar1/4 teaspoon cinnamon1 frozen banana (or fresh banana, but add in 3-4 ice cubes) Directions: Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
KSDK |Feb 12, 2020