ST. LOUIS — Makes about 20 crisps
Ingredients
- 1 block of sharp cheddar cheese
- Parchment paper
Directions
- Heat oven to 350 degrees
- Cut the block of cheese into small squares, about ½ inch by ½ inch.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment and arrange the squares with plenty of room in between. You will probably need to do several batches
- Bake for 25 minutes until cheese is browned and bubbly.
- Remove and allow to cook and harden before serving
