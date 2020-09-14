Recipe of the Day: White Chicken Chili

Shared by Author and TV Chef Christy Rost

ST. LOUIS — White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

1 16-ounce package great Northern beans

1 8-ounce package navy beans

2 strips bacon, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 large sweet onion, peeled and chopped

5 large cloves garlic, minced

2 jalapeno, seeded and diced

3 cups homemade chicken stock or canned chicken broth

2 cups water

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 1/2 teaspoons coarse salt (adjust salt if using canned chicken broth)

1 bay leaf

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons flour

1/4 cup chicken stock or broth

2 cooked chicken breasts, cubed

Directions:

In a large pot, soak the beans overnight in 2 quarts water, drain, and set aside.

In a large stockpot, sauté the bacon just until it renders its fat. Stir in the celery and onion, and sauté until the vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and jalapeno, and cook 2 minutes more. Stir in the chicken stock, water, cumin, oregano, salt, bay leaf, and white pepper.

Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and cover. Cook 1 hour, stirring occasionally, or until the beans are tender. Remove the bay leaf and stir in the cubed chicken. In a small bowl, stir ¼ cup chicken stock into the flour to form a smooth slurry and stir into the chili. Adjust the seasonings and cook 10 minutes more until the chicken is hot and the chili has thickened. Garnish with chopped green onions, jalapeno, and shredded cheese.

Recipe serves 8 to 10.

-Christy Rost