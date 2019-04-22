ST. LOUIS — Are you looking to eat some great food and help out a good cause? The Hill has the right event for you.

Ten restaurants on The Hill are coming together for their eighth annual restaurant week. Starting Monday, you can get a three-course meal for $25 or $35 from any of the 10 participating restaurants.

The 10 restaurants are:

Anthonino’s

Carnivore

Charlie Gitto’s

Dominic’s

Favazza’s

J. Devoti Trattoria

GastroPit

Guido’s

Lorenzo’s

Mama’s on the Hill

The organizers hope restaurant week will bring new diners to local restaurants and help a good cause, Young Friends of Mercy.

Young Friends of Mercy is a group of people under the age of 40 that are passionate about giving back and raising money for Mercy Health Foundation. With this week's event, they are hoping to support Mercy's Child Life Program, which provides specialists to help families of sick children cope with the stress of uncertainty.

For more information about the event, visit the website.