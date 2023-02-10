Malls around St. Louis are failing. How do some find success?

The Mills Mall, St. Clair Square, South County, Mid-Rivers, West County Center, Galleria, Chesterfield and Plaza Frontenac: Shoppers know which malls are making it.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis Mills Mall, Chesterfield Mall and Jamestown Mall: Each now-abandoned shopping center drew crowds before the birth of online shopping.

Giant shopping spots continue to close up shop around St. Louis County.

But some, somehow, continue to thrive. What's their secret?

“Most successful malls are the ones who have some kind of experience," said Dr. Mitch Ellison, Webster University finance professor.

Malls still in the retail business have apparently found the secret to success, balls struggle for a variety of reasons:

Buying habits have shifted. People buy more online.

Many malls now discourage teenagers due to crime and safety concerns.

Mall anchor stores are diminished. Sears and J.C. Penney's are two examples.

Location is key. The closer a mall is to a city center, the worse it performs.

Chesterfield Mall is getting out of retail and getting into real estate. The space is being converted to mixed-use, allowing for retail, offices, and more than 2,000 apartments.

“The hope, at this point, is that demolition would start end of next year," Chesterfield Planning Director Justin Wyse said.

Meanwhile, in nearby Des Peres, West County Center appears to be thriving, maintaining a steady stream of customers on an uneventful Thursday morning.

“We are really fortunate, this year," Senior Marketing Director Sean Phillips said. "We have already had several store openings. We have a new Offline by Aerie - the only one in St. Louis and Missouri. Gearhead Outfitters just down the hall; again, the only one in St. Louis. This new Lovesac location - brand new, just opened. Aldo, also just opened.”

The Mills Mall, St. Clair Square, South County, Mid-Rivers, Galleria and Plaza Frontenac. Shoppers know which malls are making it.

“I like it,” said West County Center shopper Janet Thayer, a resident of Washington, Missouri. “I was sorry to see Chesterfield close. So, I hope this one keeps going.”

Clifford Chellist, a mall walker, was asked why some malls make it and some don’t.

“I think selection of stores,” he said, “and location.”

Discount malls are also generally still thriving. Another move malls have made is to fill up the calendar with events that will bring people in, like farmers markets or fashion shows.

Ellison mentioned another economic retail strategy you’ll find in malls that have survived – clustering.

“Successful companies want to cluster around other successful companies,” he said. “And where that happens is where you have a successful mall.”

