ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Sunday morning. It was the second homicide inside the city limits within 24 hours.

At 11 a.m., police officers responded to the 5400 block of Etzel Avenue, which is on the edge of the West End and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

The police department said the man had been shot multiple times. He wasn’t conscious, but he was breathing. He died at the hospital a short time later. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police have not released the victim’s name but said he’s about 20 years old.

The fatal shooting was the second one in St. Louis within a 24-hour time span. A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Baden neighborhood at 6:14 p.m. Saturday.

