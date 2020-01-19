FLORISSANT, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy who suffered critical injuries from a house fire Friday morning has died, police said.

The Florissant Police Department said that Bobby Copass of Florissant intentionally set the fire. He was arrested and charged with first-degree arson on Friday. Police said they are seeking additional charges.

The second alarm fire started at a home on the 1900 block of Curtis Court at around 3 a.m. Officers from the Florissant Police Department arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames but couldn't get inside.

Man charged with arson in house fire that left teen in critical condition FLORISSANT, Mo. - A man is accused of setting a house fire overnight that left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition. The Florissant Police Department said that Bobby Copass of Florissant intentionally set the fire. He was arrested and is being held at the St.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District arrived and was able to pull the boy, Dustin Baggett, from the home. He was rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he later died.

Copass is being held at the St. Louis County Jail. Police said he was known to the family.

Neighbors gathered on Curtis Circle on Saturday evening for a vigil in Baggett's memory.

KSDK

MORE LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Life-changing product now available in youth sports thanks to 2 local guys

RELATED: Amtrak train hit by boulder while heading from St. Louis to Kansas City

RELATED: Man says Winfield Fire Department botched water rescue; firefighters disagree