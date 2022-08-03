20-year-old dead after shooting near DeBaliviere Place Tuesday night

J’Shaun Thompson of Black Jack, Missouri died at a local hospital Tuesday night.

ST. LOUIS — A 20-year-old was shot near DeBaliviere Place, later dying at a local hospital on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred at the 5500 block of Pershing at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, according to St. Louis police.

Officers found the victim laying in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The victim was J’Shaun Thompson of Black Jack, Missouri.

The suspect is a 20-year-old woman. Her identity has not been revealed as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Homicide Division is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html