7-Eleven robbers plead guilty after crime leads them to dead end

ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man has admitted to robbing a St. Louis 7-Eleven at gunpoint in 2020, officials said.

In front of a U.S. District judge, Harvey Cameron, 32, pleaded guilty to robbery, having a firearm and brandishing it to further a violent crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said.

Cameron said that he and Monte Kent, a Jennings man, drove to the 7-Elevent at 5350 Chippewa St. with the intention to rob it. Cameron entered the store and pointed an AK-47-style rifle at an employee, demanding the cash register drawer.

Kent drove a black Cadillac sedan to the convenience store on June 20, 2022, but he stayed in the car.

After Cameron got the cash drawer, he placed it in a trash bag and took it to the black sedan he came in. That's when Kent drove away.

Later that day, St. Louis police found a car that matched the description of the black Cadillac used in the armed robbery.

Police announced their presence as they approached the vehicle, but Kent and Cameron recklessly drove away. Officers chased the sedan through the streets of St. Louis until the suspects hit a dead end.

Police searched the vehicle and found a trash bag. Its contents were $90, the cash drawer and a firearm.

Kent, now 30, was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison in March 2022 after pleading guilty to robbery and brandishing a firearm.

Cameron's sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

This case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.