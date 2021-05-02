Man accused of killing adoptive father, another man in Alton

Police said the investigation showed that after the murders Bryce Andrews set fire to the house in an attempt to cover it up

ALTON, Ill — A man faces charges for killing his adoptive father and another man inside an Alton home and then setting it on fire to cover up the crime.

On Feb. 3, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged Bryce V. Andrews, 22, with first-degree murder and other offenses in the deaths of Robert Andrews, 59, and Leonard Ebrey, 67.

Police said that Bryce Andrews was the adopted son of Robert Andrews.

Police were called to 2301 Wedgewood Dr. in Alton around 6:04 a.m. on Feb. 1 for a report of a residential fire. They found two bodies at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was activated at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the investigation showed the victims died of a "heinous attack by homicidal means", and that after the murders Bryce Andrews set fire to the house in an attempt to cover up the homicides. Police also said Bryce Andrews stole the victim's 2005 Pontiac Bonneville and took additional steps to conceal the murders.

"This case was a good example of good old fashioned police work with persistency and dedication," Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad Brian Koberna said. "I understand that we can't undo a horrible act but I hope the victims' family, friends, and associates find solace in the fact that the killer is caught. The case will now be turned over to the court system and we pray that fair justice is served."