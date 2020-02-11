2 people found shot to death in car in St. Louis

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to the 5900 block of Bartmer, which is in the West End neighborhood of the city

ST. LOUIS — Two people were found shot to death inside a vehicle late Sunday night in the City of St. Louis.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. to the 5900 block of Bartmer, which is in the West End neighborhood of the city.

St. Louis police said two people were found shot and killed inside a vehicle. Officers on the scene were focusing their investigation on a blue sedan parked on the street.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

The double homicide brought the total number of homicides in the City of St. Louis to 220 in 2020. The total marks a 25% increase in the number of homicides through this time last year, when the city had 166 homicides.

This was one of three shootings police investigated late Sunday night into Monday morning.

About 30 minutes after responding to the double homicide on Bartmer, police were called to a bar in south city. A man was shot outside the Bottom Line Sports Bar & Grill. He was alert and breathing when officers arrived.