Police: 15-year-old walked into St. Louis hospital with gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to a preliminary police report, the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. in the area of Osceola and Nebraska, which is in the south city neighborhood of Mt. Pleasant.

Police began investigating after the boy arrived at an area hospital after he had been shot. The initial report from police said the teen’s injury wasn’t life-threatening.

St. Louis police have not released any further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

The 15-year-old is the 113th child shot in the City of St. Louis in 2020. Of those shootings, 19 children ages 17 and younger have died.

This was one of three shootings police investigated late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Officers also responded just before 10 p.m. Sunday to the 5900 block of Bartmer where police found two people shot to death inside a vehicle.