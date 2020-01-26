ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in killed just after midnight in north St. Louis Sunday.

At 12:05 a.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. They arrived to find a man shot to death at the scene. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds.

The homicide unit responded to the scene, along with several police cruisers, crime lab units and a medical examiner. Police taped off a portion of the block to conduct their investigation. A small crowd of people gathered at the scene while officers worked the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Police only said he was about 30 years old.

The homicide unit is handling the investigation. Police have not released any further details at this time.

