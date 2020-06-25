Couple carjacked at gunpoint in south St. Louis

The man said the gunman held the gun to his forehead

ST. LOUIS — A couple coming home from work Wednesday night was carjacked at gunpoint.

The couple was getting out of their car when a man approached and told them to get away from it, the victim told 5 On Your Side.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said the gunman held the gun to his forehead.

The gunman drove off in their car and also took other belongings, St. Louis police said.

The man told his girlfriend to run to a nearby bar for help.

The carjacking happened just before midnight on the 5200 block of Hampton in the Southampton neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.