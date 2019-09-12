ST. LOUIS — One man was killed in a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 2500 block of W. Palm, which is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood, around 12:10 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was found conscious and breathing when police arrived.

No other details have been made available.

