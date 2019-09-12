ST. LOUIS — One man was killed in a double shooting in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.
Police responded to the 2500 block of W. Palm, which is in the St. Louis Place neighborhood, around 12:10 p.m.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was found conscious and breathing when police arrived.
No other details have been made available.
Other local stories
RELATED: Car left running stolen from Starbucks in Richmond Heights
RELATED: Suspicious death investigation underway after person found dead along the edge of the CWE neighborhood
RELATED: Man shot while working at market in Tower Grove South Sunday evening
RELATED: Man arrested in connection to break-in at Habitat For Humanity ReStore in St. Louis