RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A car that was left running was stolen from Starbucks in Richmond Heights Monday morning.

Police said they took a report for a stolen blue 2010 Chevrolet Impala Monday morning. It was left running with the keys inside, police said.

Starbucks is located near several other businesses including CycleBar and Red Robin.

No other details were made available.

Other local stories

RELATED: Suspicious death investigation underway after person found dead along the edge of the CWE neighborhood

RELATED: Man shot while working at market in Tower Grove South Sunday evening

RELATED: Man arrested in connection to break-in at Habitat For Humanity ReStore in St. Louis

RELATED: 3 St. Louisans to be on the American version of 'The Great British Baking Show'

RELATED: West St. Louis County couple found dead at separate scenes were in the middle of a divorce