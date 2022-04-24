Man dead after shooting on North Florissant Avenue

The man died from his injuries at the hospital. He was 24.

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in the chest and stomach in the 2000 block of North Florissant Avenue Sunday morning.

According to St. Louis police, shortly before 1:45 a.m., the man arrived at Saint Louis University Hospital on S. Grand Boulevard via car with the injuries.

Police said he was alive upon arrival, but later died at the hospital. Police have not released his identity.

The Homicide Division has taken over the investigation, St. Louis police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html