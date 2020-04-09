2 people killed, 2 injured within 6 hours in overnight shootings

Two other people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy

ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot within six hours overnight in St. Louis. The shootings left two of those victims dead.

Officers first responded just before 11 p.m. to the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue, which is in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Three people had been shot.

One of the victims – an 18-year-old man – died at the scene. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old man also was injured.

Including the teenager injured in this shooting, there have now been 103 children ages 17 and younger shot in the City of St. Louis in 2020. Of those shootings, 15 children have died.

About 1.5 miles away at 4:13 a.m., police responded to another shooting scene – this time at Union and Wells, which is on the edge of the Academy/Sherman Park and Hamilton Heights neighborhoods.

A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle. The homicide unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Police have not released any further details on either incident at this time.