2 killed, 2 injured in separate shootings in St. Louis

The victims included a 27-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday night

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed, and two others were injured in three separate shootings in the City of St. Louis Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened at around 6:10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3900 block of North Florissant Avenue.

When St. Louis police arrived at the scene, they found a 27-year-old man and 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Marcus Davis.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police haven't provided an update on his condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

The second shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of St. Louis Avenue.

St. Louis police were initially called to a hospital after a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off there. Due to his condition, he was unable to provide a statement to police.

Another man who was with the victim at the time of the shooting told police they were in the area of St. Louis Avenue near Jefferson Avenue when a car approached them and someone inside the car shot at them.

Police didn’t give an update on the victim’s condition but said his vitals were stable.

The third shooting happened at around 9:17 p.m. in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven’t released his identity but said he appears to be in his 30s.