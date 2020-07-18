x
Florissant Police looking for help in identifying man wanted for shooting at a Waffle House

Upon responding, officers found a Waffle House security guard who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man who is responsible for a shooting that happened at a Waffle House in June.

According to a release from the Florissant Police Department, while on patrol, officers responded to a Waffle House parking lot at 375 N. Highway 67 in Florissant, MO  where there was a disturbance.

Once they arrived, officers found a Waffle House security guard who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was then taken to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

