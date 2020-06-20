3 arrested after protest in Florissant Friday night

Police said protesters began throwing objects at the front line of the department, causing “extensive” damage to the building

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Three people were arrested after a protest outside the Florissant Police Department Friday night.

Florissant police said protesters began throwing objects at the front line of the department, causing “extensive” damage to the building.

Officers responded to the front of the building and began giving multiple orders to disperse due to protesters “becoming violent and damaging property.”

The department said while officers were giving orders to disperse, people were throwing objects at them. Officers used Mace after orders to disperse were refused, the department said.

Three people were arrested during the protest. One was arrested for property damage, one for assault and one for peace disturbance.

Protesters have been gathering in Florissant since a video was released showing an officer hitting a suspect with his car.

The officer, Joshua Smith, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and fourth-degree assault.

Florissant police said protesters have progressively become more confrontational since the protests started.

A video was posted to Twitter Friday night showing protesters clashing with police.