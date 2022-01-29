Quadruple shooting in north St. Louis leaves 3 dead Saturday

It happened in the 4900 block of Cote Brilliante.

ST. LOUIS — A shooting in north St. Louis left three people dead on Saturday evening.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened in the 4900 block of Cote Brilliante.

Four people were shot. Three of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth person was taken to the hospital.

The fourth victim ran to a nearby convenience store and were later taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition at this time.

The department plans to release more information with a briefing.