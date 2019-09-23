ST. LOUIS — A man was attacked with a hammer early Monday near the popular stretch of Cherokee Street.

At 12:18 a.m., St. Louis police responded to the 3400 block of Nebraska, which intersects with Cherokee Street.

Police said they arrived to find a 19-year-old man who had been hit in the head with a hammer. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition. His vitals were stable, police reported.

They’re investigating the attack as a first-degree assault.

St. Louis police have no further information to release at this time.

