ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after they received reports of an unknown person firing shots at an officer in north St. Louis Monday morning.

Officers responded to N. Kingshighway Boulevard and Ashby Avenue around 9:50 a.m. Police said there are no injuries and all officers have been accounted for.

No other details have been released.

