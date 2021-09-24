Local police and federal agents searching for suspect linked to murders of multiple women

"Whoever you are, sir, you will get caught," said Tillonni Hamilton. "We're going to get justice for my cousin and those other women."

ST. LOUIS — There is growing concern in St. Louis about killing of multiple women and police say at least three of the murders over the past week and a half are connected.

In at least two cases, police believe someone targeted women because they were sex workers.

Several others have been attacked.

One of the women killed, Pam Abercrombie, was found dead last Thursday on a sidewalk in north St. Louis near West Florissant Avenue.

"We just want justice for my cousin and all the women that's been murdered," said Tillonni Hamilton, Abercrombie's cousin.

Three days before and three days after Abercrombie was found dead, two other women were also murdered. Police believe the crimes are connected.

While Abercrombie's cousin says this label does not apply to her, police say at least some of the victims have ties to sex work and issued a "public safety alert" warning of violent crimes against sex workers.

Social media posts shared around St. Louis are warning women with another phrase -- "serial killer."

At a press conference earlier this week, police confirmed they believe the same person has shot and killed at least three women, but they would not say what evidence they have. But they would not go as far as some are fearing.

When asked if police would classify the cases as serial murders, Major Shawn Mace with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said, "Well, until we finalize the investigation we don't want to categorize it as that right now."

Whatever is going on, family members just want the killer caught.

"Whoever you are, sir, you will get caught," said Hamilton. "We're going to get justice for my cousin and those other women."

Police say in most cases the victims have been alone at night. They want anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to call them.