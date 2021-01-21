Man charged in deadly October 2020 post-car crash shooting

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Marlon Hampton with second degree murder

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a man’s murder.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Marlon Hampton with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and stealing of a firearm after Staveion Durham was shot and killed after getting into a car crash on Oct. 13, 2020.

The crash happened in the area of Riverview Boulevard and Switzer Avenue, which is in St. Louis’ North Pointe neighborhood.

According to the police report, the crash took place just before 11 p.m. on a Monday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Durham suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso and hand. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 25-year-old man, told police he exchanged gunfire with the suspects after being involved in the crash. The suspects drove away from the scene in a dark sedan.

The second victim was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries he sustained in the crash. He has since been released.