BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man was charged with first-degree murder in the Friday shooting death of a woman.
Dominick C. Mohead, 26, of Belleville, is in custody on $1 million bond.
RELATED: Woman found shot to death inside Belleville home identified
Police responded to a home on the 3900 block of South Park Drive for a wellness check Friday morning and found Kristine Gibbons dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
The Belleville Police Department said Mohead was a friend of the family but the two were not in a domestic relationship.
This was the second shooting in Belleville this week.
On Sept. 25, officers found a 24-year-old man who said he was shot in his thigh in the 3700 block of West Main Street. His injuries were non-life-threatening and police said the shooting was not random.
Other local news:
RELATED: Man found shot to death in vacant home in Kinloch
RELATED: Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis County home identified
RELATED: Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of De Soto
RELATED: Billie Eilish coming to St. Louis next spring
RELATED: Top line for Blues getting it going in 4-3 preseason win over Capitals