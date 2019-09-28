BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man was charged with first-degree murder in the Friday shooting death of a woman.

Dominick C. Mohead, 26, of Belleville, is in custody on $1 million bond.

RELATED: Woman found shot to death inside Belleville home identified

Police responded to a home on the 3900 block of South Park Drive for a wellness check Friday morning and found Kristine Gibbons dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Belleville Police Department said Mohead was a friend of the family but the two were not in a domestic relationship.

This was the second shooting in Belleville this week.

On Sept. 25, officers found a 24-year-old man who said he was shot in his thigh in the 3700 block of West Main Street. His injuries were non-life-threatening and police said the shooting was not random.

Other local news:

RELATED: Man found shot to death in vacant home in Kinloch

RELATED: Woman shot and killed in north St. Louis County home identified

RELATED: Precautionary boil water advisory issued for parts of De Soto

RELATED: Billie Eilish coming to St. Louis next spring

RELATED: Top line for Blues getting it going in 4-3 preseason win over Capitals