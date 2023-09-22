St. Louis County man linked to 2021 murder of local business owner sentenced

A struggle over a gun left three men dead and several others injured in a north St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man was sentenced Friday in connection to a deadly shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood in 2021.

Judge Paula Bryant sentenced Dianthony Lake, 31, to 22 years in prison for the death of Kevin Page, 40.

On June 21, 2021, police were called to a convenience store near Sullivan and Warne avenues in the Greater Ville neighborhood after shots rang out. Surveillance video showed Lake and Page struggling over a gun. Moments later, Lake chased after Page and shot him several times.

When police arrived, they found two other men 31-year-old Charlie Anderson and 44-year-old OJ Pernell dead nearby. Police said Pernell's body was found on the school grounds of nearby Farragut Elementary School.

Lake, who was only tried for Page's death, was initially charged with first-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On Aug. 17, a jury found the 31-year-old guilty of voluntary manslaughter and the other charges.

5 On Your Side attended a vigil for Page,a local business owner, where he was remembered for efforts to improve the community.

Another member of the community said his convenience store was a haven for everyone in the community.

“I came by the store today just to see that this really happened to such a nice man. He created an environment that was like a welcome wagon to all denominations, nationalities, the elderly and especially the young. He really cared about the kids and gave them free snacks often,” Barbara Jordan previously said.

Lake will receive a little more than two years of jail time served.

