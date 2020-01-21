ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot to death in north St. Louis on Sunday has been identified.

Marrion Dotson, 23, was found near the sidewalk in the 5500 block of Page around 10:50 a.m.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black hooded coat, blue jogging pants with white stripes and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Other local stories

RELATED: 2 people including firefighter injured in Cahokia house fire

RELATED: Woman carjacked in Greater Ville neighborhood Monday afternoon

RELATED: 19-year-old woman in critical condition after shooting in The Ville neighborhood