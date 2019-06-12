This story was written as a companion to an episode of the Royal Dish podcast called 'Royals in crisis mode: scandal surrounding Prince Andrew unravels.' Click here to listen to the full episode.

ST. LOUIS — For thousands of people, it wouldn’t be the holidays without sending a card to family and friends. And now, you can include your favorite member of the British royal family on your Christmas card list.

Every holiday season, the royal post office at Clarence House receives thousands of Christmas letters and cards from all over the world, and every year, the royals reply by sending a postcard in return.

We’re going to share the addresses here. But keep in mind, your royal reply may not arrive until after the New Year. And if the Queen is your favorite royal, it could take longer than that, because she typically gets a lot more mail than the others.

Here are some tips. Start the message with “Your Majesty,” if you’re writing to the Queen. Use “Your Royal Highness(es)," if you’re writing to other members of the royal family. You can write a message, holiday greeting or congratulate them on a recent event or milestone.

Just make sure to include your name and return address in your note or card.

Oh, and don’t forget the extra postage.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a reception to celebrate the work of The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Kirsty O'Connor/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

Her Majesty The Queen (and/or The Duke of Edinburgh)

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrive by carriage on the first day of the annual Royal Ascot horse racing meet at Ascot, England.

AP Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall

Clarence House

London SW1A 1BA

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge are seated for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Clarence House

London, SW1A 1BA

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain's Prince Harry salutes after he and his wife Meghan the Duchess of Sussex each placed a Cross of Remembrance as they attend the official opening of the annual Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. The Field of Remembrance pays tribute to all the people who have served in the British armed forces since World War I. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Clarence House

London SW1A 1BA

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain's Princess Anne arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

AP

Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA

UNITED KINGDOM

Britain's Princess Eugenie, left, and Princess Beatrice look out from a carriage at Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

AP

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York

Buckingham Palace

London SW1A 1AA

UNITED KINGDOM

Sophie, Countess of Wessex

AP Images

The Earl and Countess of Wessex

Bagshot Park

Bagshot

Surrey GU19 5PL

UNITED KINGDOM

