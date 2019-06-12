This story was written as a companion to an episode of the Royal Dish podcast called 'Royals in crisis mode: scandal surrounding Prince Andrew unravels.' Click here to listen to the full episode.
ST. LOUIS — For thousands of people, it wouldn’t be the holidays without sending a card to family and friends. And now, you can include your favorite member of the British royal family on your Christmas card list.
Every holiday season, the royal post office at Clarence House receives thousands of Christmas letters and cards from all over the world, and every year, the royals reply by sending a postcard in return.
We’re going to share the addresses here. But keep in mind, your royal reply may not arrive until after the New Year. And if the Queen is your favorite royal, it could take longer than that, because she typically gets a lot more mail than the others.
Here are some tips. Start the message with “Your Majesty,” if you’re writing to the Queen. Use “Your Royal Highness(es)," if you’re writing to other members of the royal family. You can write a message, holiday greeting or congratulate them on a recent event or milestone.
Just make sure to include your name and return address in your note or card.
Oh, and don’t forget the extra postage.
Her Majesty The Queen (and/or The Duke of Edinburgh)
Buckingham Palace
London SW1A 1AA
UNITED KINGDOM
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall
Clarence House
London SW1A 1BA
UNITED KINGDOM
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Clarence House
London, SW1A 1BA
UNITED KINGDOM
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Clarence House
London SW1A 1BA
UNITED KINGDOM
Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence
Buckingham Palace
London SW1A 1AA
UNITED KINGDOM
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice of York
Buckingham Palace
London SW1A 1AA
UNITED KINGDOM
The Earl and Countess of Wessex
Bagshot Park
Bagshot
Surrey GU19 5PL
UNITED KINGDOM
