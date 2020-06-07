20-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting at north St. Louis market

Sheldon Spires, 20, was arrested Saturday and is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Steven Joseph Jr.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in a fatal shooting inside of a north St. Louis business on Friday.

The shooting happened shortly after noon Friday at the Quick Stop Market at 4475 Natural Bridge Rd. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded and found Joseph inside the market with several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In total, 22 people were shot during the Fourth of July weekend in St. Louis, and seven of those shootings were fatal.