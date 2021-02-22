Person of interest wanted after man shot, killed in St. Louis County

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 314-615-5400

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a fatal shooting in north St. Louis County last month.

On Jan. 19 at around 11:50 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to the 3600 block of Dunn Road for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 21-year-old Trevon Wright.

On Monday, the department released a photo of a person of interest in the shooting. Police did not release any other details about the man seen in the photo or why they believe he's a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons at 314-615-5400. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).