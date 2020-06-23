Person killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis County

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. along a busy stretch of St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A person was hit and killed by driver in northwest St. Louis County Monday night.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. at 12345 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, which is along a busy stretch of the road, filled with restaurants, large retailers and SSM Health DePaul Hospital.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed with 5 On Your Side that a driver hit the victim and drove off. The patrol did not have any information about the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

No other information has been released at this time.