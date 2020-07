Police said the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and was unconscious when officers arrived

ST. LOUIS — A person was shot in the head and killed in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

Police said the were called to Louisiana Avenue near the intersection of Cherokee Street at around 9:05 for a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other information was made available.

