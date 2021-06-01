Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day homicide in Ferguson

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation

FERGUSON, Mo. — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day murder in Ferguson.

Police identified the suspect as John M. Thompson of St. Louis County.

Thompson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the shooting death of Rashon Butler. Thompson is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Major Case Squad found Butler dead in the 300 block of Dellwood after 8 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Investigators have asked for people to be on the lookout for a white 2014 Ford Escape with a broken front passenger window and a bullet hole on the passenger side of the vehicle. The Missouri license plate on the vehicle is LF8J6R.