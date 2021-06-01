Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day homicide in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day murder in Ferguson.
Police identified the suspect as John M. Thompson of St. Louis County.
Thompson has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the shooting death of Rashon Butler. Thompson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
The Major Case Squad found Butler dead in the 300 block of Dellwood after 8 p.m.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.
Investigators have asked for people to be on the lookout for a white 2014 Ford Escape with a broken front passenger window and a bullet hole on the passenger side of the vehicle. The Missouri license plate on the vehicle is LF8J6R.
Investigators with The Major Case Squad ask that anyone with information that would assist in the solving of this crime to call the tip line at 314-522-3100, extension 5224 or if you wish to remain anonymous or are interested in a reward call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).