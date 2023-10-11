Shooting injures 1 in south St. Louis

Police said he was awake and breathing after the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened a few minutes before 5:30 in the 3400 block of Keokuk Street in Dutchtown.

A man was shot twice in the neck and the back. Police said he was awake and breathing after the shooting.

He was not identified.

No additional information was released about the shooting.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

In a separate incident, another man was killed in a shooting in Dutchtown Tuesday night. This incident happened on the 3400 block of Osage Street, just a block away.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."