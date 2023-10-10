Man fatally shot in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood

Within the last months, there have been an unprecedented number of shootings, fatal and non-fatal, in the south St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division has been requested Tuesday night to investigate a fatal shooting in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police said a man was found with a gunshot wound in the head in an alley just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Osage Street in Dutchtown, near Marquette Park. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived.

As of Tuesday night, police did release any further information about the shooting incident or further updates about the victim.

Within the last months, 5 On Your Side has reported a number of shootings that happened in the south St. Louis area, specifically the Dutchtown neighborhood, spanning back to mid-July.

In mid-July, homicide detectives investigated a shooting that left a person dead on the night of July 17. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gasconade Street near California Avenue. Police said a man was found shot in the head and later died at the hospital. Limited information surrounding the victim's age and identity has been released as the investigation continues.

In late July, a child and two adults were shot near the intersection of Keokuk Street and Nebraska Avenue as the result of a shooting on July 24. The husband, wife, and 12-year-old son were all injured and taken to a local hospital. An investigator at the scene said a man started shooting after his children got into an argument with the 12-year-old boy. Police arrested the man.

In late August, police launched a homicide investigation after a victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head in the early hours of Aug. 24 in the 3600 block of Keokuk Street.

In early September, another investigation opened as a result of a fatal shooting. On Sept. 6, gunshots were heard in the evening in the 4100 block of South Grand Boulevard. A person was found dead in the back of a vacant building with gunshot wounds. The victim's identity hasn't been released.