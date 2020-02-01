ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot just before getting on the interstate in St. Louis County on New Year’s Day.

St. Louis County police responded to Lilac Avenue and I-270 around 10 p.m. A man was found shot inside a car. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said he was northbound on Lilac Avenue approaching I-270 when someone starting shooting at him from another car, which was also traveling northbound in Lilac Avenue.

No other details have been made available.

