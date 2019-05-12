ST. LOUIS — A man who tried to rob a Schnucks store in south city didn’t give up when the teller wouldn’t hand over the money. According to St. Louis police, he went next door and robbed a bank instead.

Officers responded to the Schnucks on Loughborough near Interstate 55 just before 4 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an attempted robbery. That call was quickly followed by another call for a robbery at the Great Southern Bank, which is in the same shopping complex.

Police believe the suspect walked up to the courtesy counter inside Schnucks, pulled out a note that demanded money and indicated he had a gun.

The employee refused to give him any money. So, the would-be robber left.

However, he then went next door and gave the same note to a bank teller at the Great Southern Bank, police said. This time, he successfully left with money, police added.

Police found the robber’s getaway vehicle, but they’re still searching for him. He was described as being in his late 50s to early 60s and about 5 feet 8 inches tall. The man had gray hair and was wearing tan overalls under a red and gray hoodie.

